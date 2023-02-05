ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call at 7:56 p.m. located on the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives is leading the investigation.



If you have information about the incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, you are urged to also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

