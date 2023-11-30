ST. LOUIS — Ameer Raff-Covington, 32, was sentenced to 63 months in prison on November 30 for hitting a St. Charles police officer with his SUV while fleeing arrest.

On July 11, 2022, officers from the St. Charles Police Department responded to a call at a Waffle House, finding Raff-Covington passed out behind the wheel of a Mazda SUV. Prior information suggested he had been involved in an earlier argument with a waitress.

After officers woke Raff-Covington up, he refused to exit the SUV, and gave them “false information.” As officers attempted to arrest him, he reversed the SUV, hitting an officer in the knee and pinning him between his car and another vehicle, according to Raff-Covington’s plea agreement.

During the incident, Raff-Covington also collided with two vehicles and two Ameren electrical boxes. He stopped when officers held him at gunpoint. Upon his arrest, a stolen Glock handgun was found between the driver’s seat and the center console.