SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who said he killed his wife and in-laws because they “wouldn’t leave” entered a guilty plea Thursday in the case.

Jesse Huy, 50, admitted just before his trial was set to begin to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 48-year-old Tonya Huy and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Investigators say Huy called authorities in March 2021 to report he killed three family members inside his home near the small town of Strafford in southwestern Missouri.

Tonya Huy’s parents were visiting to help their daughter after her recent back surgery. Investigators say Jesse Huy shot all three victims in the head and then called authorities after the killings.

Investigators said that when a dispatcher asked why he did it, he responded, “Well, they wouldn’t leave. I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.”

Sentencing is set for Thursday afternoon.