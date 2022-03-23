ST. LOUIS — The president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association is voicing concerns over how the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office handled a case involving two officers reporting a suspect tried to carjack them while responding to a call in a marked police vehicle.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning. According to a police summary, “The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.”

The suspect was arrested. When police filed a request for charges related to carjacking, the request was denied, according to Jay Schroeder, president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

“We were shocked initially that first of all somebody would actually try to walk upon a police car and carjack policemen,” said Schroeder.

He said the next shock came when officers learned the suspect was released. Schroeder directs his frustration toward St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

“I don’t know what it is, but it just seems like we don’t get much from her office when a police officer is the victim of a crime,” he said.

Police refiled a request for charges and the Circuit Attorney’s Office eventually charged the suspect, 27-year-old Allen Robinson, with unlawful use of a weapon – flourishing. He was taken into custody in Jefferson County on unrelated charges.

Gardner’s office released a statement that reads as follows:

In making criminal charging decisions, the Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO) is limited to evidence provided by the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD). Under Missouri law, the CAO has the responsibility for making charging decisions based on evidence presented. Based upon evidence under the law, our office issued the charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Flourishing this morning. Any suggestion that the evidence provided by SLMPD supports charge of robbery 1st/carjacking in this incident is an unfortunate inaccurate characterization. Investigations take time, and we should wait until the facts are submitted and reviewed. In every case, the CAO Is dedicated to ensuring that the office carries out its duty to prosecute criminal cases within the law on behalf of the residence of the City of Saint Louis.