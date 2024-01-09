ST. LOUIS – A man who had been living on the street since the Northview Village Nursing Home closed without warning in December 2023 has been found.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department canceled an endangered silver advisory Tuesday afternoon for Frederick “Freddie” Carruthers. Police located Carruthers at a restaurant after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

Police did not specify which restaurant or provide the general location where Carruthers was spotted.

Carruthers has no known family and is a ward of the state. The Public Administrator of the City of St. Louis was declared his legal guardian in 2011.

Northview Village, located in north St. Louis, closed on Dec. 15, 2023, with little to no warning for residents, their families, and staff. In many cases, they were unable to collect their belongings before leaving. The other 174 former Northview residents had been accounted for and were relocated to other nursing homes, with family, or at hospitals, according to long-term care advocates.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed it has launched an investigation of Northview’s operator, Healthcare Accounting Services, LLC, or HAS. The company has an office in Brentwood.

On Monday, former Northview Village employees rallied together outside the office of their previous owner, Healthcare Accounting Services (HAS). Union demonstrators called for former workers to be paid in full.

St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush joined the workers on Monday to demand that the company compensate all employees. She also called for a federal investigation of the home’s sudden closure, saying the company violated the WARN Act by failing to give employees at least a 60-day notice of Northview Village’s closure.