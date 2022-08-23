ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game.

The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard.

“When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. “But when I kept scratching, it wasn’t a little prize!”

He said he was in total shock and he plans to use the money to pay for a new roof on his house.

“200X” is a $20 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million. Currently, there are over $36.8 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including one more top prize of $2 million.

In fiscal year 2021, players in St. Louis City won more than $61.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.