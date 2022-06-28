ST. LOUIS – A $3 lottery ticket recently turned into a $50,000 prize for one lucky lottery player in south St. Louis.

The winning ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip in the 6900 block of Gravois Avenue. The $50,000 prize came on a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket.

“I said, ‘Oh, this is just another $3 ticket,” the winner told Missouri Lottery. “Words can’t express how I felt at the moment.”

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 game with more than $8.8 million in unclaimed prizes. Players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes over the past fiscal year.

Missouri Lottery also announced a recent $1 million prize from a $10 scratchers ticket purchased in Jefferson County.