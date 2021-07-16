Winning lotto ticket for over $55,000 sold at Lemay 7-Eleven

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won over $55,000 when he bought a “Bingo Plus” Scratches ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Lemay neighborhood.

Larry Musick claimed his prize of $55,558 on Tuesday, July 6. The 7-Eleven that Musick bought the ticket from is located at 260 Hoffmeister Ave.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 game. It has more than $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including prizes of $55,558 and $25,003.

St. Louis County Missouri Lottery players won more than $179 million in 2020. More than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

