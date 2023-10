ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The city of Manchester hosts an informational event on annexation on Tuesday.

The city wants to annex a large area of unincorporated St. Louis County. The issue will be on the November 7 ballot. People can learn more about the issue Tuesday at ‘Mary’s Shelter’ in Love Park on Mason Lane.

There are two sessions: from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.