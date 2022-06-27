ST. LOUIS – Upcoming sewer work will close Manchester Road through Brentwood and Maplewood for two months.

The eastbound lanes of Manchester Road, between Hanley and Laclede Station Road, will close before morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 5. The closure will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to complete sewer system updates in the area.

MoDOT said motorists should use Hanley Road, West Bruno Avenue, and Laclede Station Road as detours around the area.

Manchester Road west of Hanley is still closed while crews reconstruct the bridge over Black Creek. The detour route for that closure is Big Bend, the north and south I-64 outer roads, and Brentwood Boulevard. MoDOT expects this closure to continue for the next two months.