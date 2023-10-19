ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The city of Manchester will hold an education open house Thursday to explain the proposed annexation project.

Manchester Road, Barrett Station Road, and Carman Road are the boundaries of the substantial unincorporated St. Louis County area that the city wants to annex. The issue will be on the November ballot.

Locals can ask questions and learn how the change will affect them during the open house. The open house is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park.