MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A Manchester man died Sunday evening after crashing along Highway 141 near Creve Coeur Lake.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 141 at River Valley Drive.

Donald Bertram was driving his 2017 Honda HR-V when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a light pole in a head-on collision.

Bertram was declared dead at the scene. He was 68.

Investigators said Bertram was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.