Manchester Road work rescheduled due to weather

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT canceled weekend work on Manchester Road due to the weather.

A stretch of Manchester was closed last weekend. The work was supposed to wrap up this weekend.

Manchester Road was closed in St. Louis County from Hanley Road to South Brentwood Boulevard last weekend. Local traffic was able to drive as far west on Manchester as Dorothy Avenue. From Brentwood Boulevard, local traffic was able to go as far east as Van Mark Way and Mary Avenue.

The Manchester closure is part of a project that will create what MoDOT calls “significant improvements” to sidewalks on Manchester between Big Bend and Lindbergh. The work will bring the area up to Americans with Disability Act requirements and is expected to wrap up with resurfacing in the summer of 2023.