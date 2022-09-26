ST. LOUIS – A sex offender from Manchester, Missouri, admitted to a second child pornography offense Monday.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Eric Goodwin, 41, was convicted on a charge of possession of child pornography prior to Monday’s plea. He was sentenced in 2020 to two years in prison with supervised release for life.

While on house arrest in June 2022, his probation officer did a home visit and found that Goodwin “had access to a room with computers and electronic devices.”

Goodwin also had an iPhone, a tablet, and a USB drive with at least 882 images and 624 videos of child sexual abuse. Federal prosecutors said he found them “using the Telegram app and on the dark web.” He also admitted to sharing child pornography with someone via SnapChat.

Goodwin faces 10 to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 4, 2023. He was taken into custody following Monday’s plea hearing.