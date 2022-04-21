BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to shut down Manchester west of Hanley for four months. Route 100 closes on Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 pm. Road crews are replacing a bridge over Black Creek.

Drivers will need to find another way to their destination if they use that stretch of Manchester. The road will be closed through late August. Review this map for details about the project.

Drivers will be able to access businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west during the closure. They will need to turn onto Hanley before crossing Black Creek.

Road crews will also close one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue, on the first day of May.

