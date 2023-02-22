ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras is over, giving way to Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Some churches are making it easy for people to receive their ashes and a blessing on Wednesday. Some are hosting ashes to go programs.

St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church on South Lindbergh will have ashes to go from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Manchester United Methodist Church hosts its ‘Ash and Dash’ event Wednesday at the Manchester Athletic Association.

There are three sessions – 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.M., and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. More than 400 people took advantage of the opportunity there last year.