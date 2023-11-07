MANCHESTER, Mo. – Voters in unincorporated St. Louis County turned down a proposal that called for the City of Manchester to annex roughly two square miles of land.

For voters in the City of Manchester and applicable parts of unincorporated St. Louis County, this was raised in Tuesday’s special election as “Proposition A.”

In order to move forward with plans for annexation, voters in both Manchester and unincorporated St. Louis County needed to approve the issue.

Voters in Manchester approved the effort with 80% of votes in favor of annexation. Voters in unincorporated St. Louis County rejected the effort with 78% of votes against annexation.

Proposals initially called for annexation of a busy stretch of Manchester Road that is home to numerous businesses. Nearly 6,500 people live in the unincorporated area.

It’s a decision that has people divided and is not without controversy. Manchester Mayor Mike Clement and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page both actively campaigned and urged voters to make an informed choice.

Page had raised concerns that if the annexation passes, property taxes for people currently in the unincorporated area of St. Louis County will go up, and they’ll lose the close relationship they have with county police. Some people also fear their property value will decrease if the annexation passes.

The city of Manchester argued taxes are why St. Louis County is opposing the annexation. Manchester’s officials released a statement a couple of months ago, saying in part: “St. Louis County is facing a deficit, and they want to keep local tax dollars elsewhere in the county, not in the annex area.”

