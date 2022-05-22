ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards returned in person for the first time in three years Sunday night at The Fabulous Fox Theatre. FOX 2’s Mandy Murphey served as emcee.

Twenty-five schools, representing more than 1,800 students from across the St. Louis area, received nominations

The awards are a way to showcase outstanding musical theatre performances and promote arts at the high school level.

Broadway star Taylor Louderman from the St. Louis area announced some of the winners.

The winner of the best actress and actor categories will go on to the national level, known as The Jimmy Awards. The two winners will compete in New York City this summer.