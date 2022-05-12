STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – A manhunt continues for a Missouri man who police consider armed and dangerous. Bobby Lee Stevens Jr, 47, faces charges for burglary, armed criminal action, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Officers were called to a location near Ballardhaus Rottweilers on Highway 32 for a burglary in progress Tuesday. Police learned that the suspect left a nearby home in the 8500 block and went across the highway and down a long driveway.

Police dogs tracking the suspect led officers to a wooded area. That is when they heard shots ring out in their direction. They called for backup to begin a manhunt.

Call 911 or the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5215 if you see Stevens or know of his location. Do not approach him.