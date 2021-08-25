Manhunt continues for man wanted in machete attack

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – Authorities in Jefferson County say the manhunt continues for a man who attacked a person with a machete at a High Ridge gas station.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a High Ridge gas station. The suspect eventually left the gas station and, while driving away from the area, sideswiped a school bus carrying students from the Northwest R-1 School District.

The suspect eventually lost control of his car on Highway MM near Heads Creek Road and crashed. Deputies spent several hours looking for the man to no avail.

On Wednesday, Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, provided an update on the search.

Bissell said the law enforcement knows who they’re looking for but will not release the person’s name since they have not been charged yet. The suspect is 31 years old and is well-known to authorities.

The sheriff dismissed rumors that the suspect was the “machete man from Cedar Hill,” Bissell said.

Bissell is confident the suspect will be apprehended in due time.

The suspect and the victim at the gas station knew one another, Bissell said. This was not a random attack.

Bissell also corrected an earlier report from law enforcement saying someone disarmed the attacker and used the machete against him. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing the surveillance footage, investigators determined that was not the case.

However, Bissell said the suspect did strike the victim with the machete. The victim suffered only a small injury to his face. The suspect was bloodied during the attack.

The prosecuting attorney’s office is expected to file charges as early as today, Bissell said.