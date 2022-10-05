ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in the murder of Jevon Durbin, 24, who was shot and killed Wednesday.

The North County Police Cooperative is searching for 20-year-old Colby Harris, who is the main suspect in the investigation.

“We’re dedicating all of our resources to this particular case, and we’re hopefully that we’ll capture him rather quickly,” said Major Ron Martin, North County Police Cooperative.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday of a shooting in Pine Lawn off of Jennings Station Road. Officers found Durbin with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believed the two men knew each other because the suspect was let in.

“Initial indications believe that there was an argument between Mr. Harris and Mr. Durbin and that argument led to gunfire,” Martin said.

There is a warrant out for Harris’ arrest. His bond is set at $2 million, cash only.

“The family is struggling with the loss of their son, and we’re certainly empathetic to the situation that they’re in and by finding the individual responsible, taking him into custody, might be able to give them some closure,” Martin said.

Police warn that if anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him and call 911 with a description because he is deemed armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call or report an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-(TIPS) 8477.