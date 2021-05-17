Man’s body found in a Hillsboro pond

HILLSBORO, Mo.– The Hillsboro Police Department is working to identify a body pulled from a pond last night. Police say it believes the man had been in the water for an extended period of time.

Police were called to the pond near Highway B and Highway 21 after a person spotted what they believed was human remains.

The Hillsboro Fire Protection District water rescue team was called in to help remove the body from the water.

The Regional Medical Examiner is doing an investigation.

The man’s identification has not been made and the circumstances of his death remain under investigation.