Manufacturing plant relocates from Canada to Hazelwood, 300 new jobs

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Canadian company that manufactures “high-quality private-label consumer products” is relocating to Hazelwood.

8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. made the announcement Thursday that the 250,000-square-foot Hazelwood plant will “prep and package snack nuts, trail mix and dried fruit for retail, food service, and ingredient customers.” They will be bringing more than 300 new jobs to the St. Louis area.

“8th Avenue’s move to St. Louis is a big, big win for the St. Louis region and an important catalyst for North St. Louis County,” Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall said. “This investment in our region is an endorsement of our strategic location and talented workforce and a welcome addition to our region’s growing food sector.”

Production is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and hiring efforts have already started. There are supervisor and entry-level positions available in the quality, operations, production, warehouse, forklift operation, sanitation, and maintenance fields.

“Our competitive pay and benefits will help us attract great talent, and our focus on training and development will support people in growing their careers with us long term,” general manager of Healthy Snacks, 8th Avenue Julie Burns said.

8th Avenue moved their headquarters from Minneapolis to St. Louis in June 2020. Their corporate office is in Fenton, Missouri and has approximately 120 employees. They have nine other plants in North America.

For a full list of positions, visit the careers page of 8ave.com or text “CAREERS” to +1 (314) 597-8151.