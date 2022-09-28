ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a possible unknown chemical release.”

The Hazardous Materials Task Force is also responding to the fire.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone has been injured. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying to the scene.