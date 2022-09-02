ST. LOUIS – There are many events kicking off this weekend for Labor Day around the St. Louis area including the Cardinals and Cubs series.

The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival began Friday at 5 p.m. in the Central West End with a mini taste of their festival favorites. On Saturday and Sunday, they’ll have their full-blown festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the festival’s first year back in person at their Central West End location since 2019. The co-chair of the St. Nicholas Greek Festival Carol Kamburis said for this year, “they have no idea what to expect.”

“So, you get a little bit out of it. You know you have your mindset on what to do curbside,” Kamburis said. “When you’re curbside, you can control how many people are coming, you know what to plan for. We have no idea what to expect. Things have changed. There are obviously challenges with supply, labor, volunteers but we’re doing our best. We’re really, really excited to see everyone in person.”

The Gateway Cup had hosted a bike race earlier Friday in Lafayette Square. They will have races going on all weekend in different St. Louis neighborhoods.

Alyce Niklich was out cheering on her grandson who has been racing since eighth grade. She said it was his last junior race.

“So, this is the end of the race and it’s four days. And each park has it’s own” Niklich said. “Lafayette is probably the nicest park that we go to. Then the hill is always fun. Our son works at In-Bev at the brewery, so we like ending up over there. They roll out the carpet for everybody here. People at the end are from Tulsa and we were at Tulsa a few weeks ago for their race. You just get to know the community and the people. It’s fun.”

For more information on these events, visit opastl.com and gatewaycup.com.