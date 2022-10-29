ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis kids got to do something they haven’t done since 2019: attend a Halloween event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted events across the country for the last few years, but with life returning to normal, Halloween events are coming back.

“I don’t know who is more excited,” said Melanie Mills, the director of autism services at Easterseals Midwest. “If it’s the kids, or the staff, or even the volunteers that are a part of it, to be honest.”

Kids could trick or treat in the offices of Easterseals or make arts and crafts.

At CareSTL Health in Wells Goodfellow, it was a trunk or treat event with the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho.

“Having the Halloween event this year and the trunk or treat event, to have it outside without freezing or it being too hot,” said Deneen Busby, marketing director for CareSTL Health. “You can’t ask for anything better, I think.”

Most kids were after candy at both events, but Damoni White, who was dressed as a scary clown, had some tricks up his sleeves.

“I like tricks,” White said. “I won’t do it on real people, but I’ll pour water on my family.”