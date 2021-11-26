Many holiday light displays, events turned on for season in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The day after Thanksgiving is the start of many holiday light displays and events in the St. Louis area.



One of them included Christmas Traditions on Historic Main Street in St. Charles.



“It’s a tradition to come to the tradition,” Karen Mayes said, who was at the event on opening day.



The Christmas carolers, holiday lights, and decorations draw in thousands of people.

“You just feel like you’re in the period of time that they’re representing and hardly anything beats good ole Christmas carols,” Mayes said.



“It’s awesome, uplifting, love the Christmas spirit,” Brady Pritchett said, who was enjoying getting out with his family.



Visitors come from all over to take part in holiday traditions in the St. Louis area.



“My barber in Lees Summit, Missouri told me you need to go at Christmas time because they have costume carolers and they really do the season well, so we decided to come down this year,” Loren Hutchinson said.



The Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery also started Friday, which marks a 36-year tradition. It included a 30 minute light show and a 22-foot digital tree, just to name a few.

The Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo were flipped on for the first time this season Friday too.

“We just came to spend some time with family and check out the lights,” Alim Muhammad said. “We came last year we do see some different things, the sign that says St. Louis zoo and the arch that’s lit up, so it’s beautiful and nice.”

“The kids are hoping to see some animals, I told them there’s probably not many out tonight as cold as it is, were going to get some hot chocolate as cold as it is,” Sarah Muhammad said.

The zoo was sold out opening night and Saturday night, but more are available for future dates.

Tickets for the zoo can be found online. Tickets for brewery lights can be found by clicking here.

For more information on the Christmas Traditions on Historic Main Street in St. Charles, click here.