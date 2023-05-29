ST. LOUIS – It will be a day of remembrance around the St. Louis area, marking this Memorial Day. Many events are planned to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

One of those ceremonies is taking place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis county. The Department of Veterans Affairs hosts a wreath-laying ceremony at the old flag circle in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 10 a.m. There will be speeches, a moment of silence, playing of Taps, and a rifle volley.

There will also be a ceremony at Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis, starting at 9:45 a.m. Part of that ceremony will include the rededication of the memorial commemorating St. Louis-area residents who lost their lives in Vietnam.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Originally 214 names were part of that memorial. But another 254 St. Louis-area residents who were killed in Vietnam have been identified and their names have now been added to the list.

Other Memorial Day ceremonies for today:

In Florissant, there will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the James J. Egan Center on James J. Eagan Drive.

In St. Peters, a ceremony will take place at the veterans memorial outside of city hall.

The City of Manchester will host a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. in Stoecker Park on Henry Avenue.