ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many Missouri flags will be at half staff this weekend to honor the life of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. The 57-year-old man was called to help fight a fire on December 3, 2022. He was found dead in his home the next day after a medical emergency.

Flags will be at half-staff on December 17 at all Missouri firehouses, government buildings in Dunklin County, and the Firefighter’s Memorial in Kingdom City.

“During his distinguished public safety career, he was twice recognized as Kennett Firefighter of the Year (1994 and 2009), twice received lifesaving awards, and was named City of Kennett Police Officer of the Year. We are grateful for his dedication to public service and the sacrifices he made to protect others,” writes Gov. Parson.

Moore served in the Kennett Fire Department for more than three decades. He was also a member of the Kennett Police Department.