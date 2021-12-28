Many Missouri flags fly at half-staff to honor a fallen firefighter today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many flags are at half-staff in Missouri today. The governor issued a proclamation to honor a fallen firefighter. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in the line of duty while responding to a crash on I-70 last week.

Assistant Chief Gladney was among the first responders called to an accident involving a large commercial truck at around 4:30 am east of Columbia on December 22, 2021. A semi-truck then hit his vehicle, an ambulance, and the other truck.

First responders were already at the scene. They were able to get Gladney out of his vehicle and to the hospital. He was declared deceased a short time later. No other people were injured during the collision.

“We are deeply saddened that Assistant Chief Gladney tragically lost his life answering the call to assist others during an emergency,” writes Governor Parson.

Gladney has been with the Boone County Fire Protection District since he first volunteered in 1986.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Boone County and at firehouses statewide from sunrise to sunset today.

This morning, we lost @BooneCountyFire Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney in the line of duty.



Assistant Chief Gladney was a true community hero who selflessly devoted his life to ensuring the safety and well-being of others. RIP Bryant. pic.twitter.com/6oIbZUp1yB — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 22, 2021

