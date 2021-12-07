Many Missouri flags to fly at half-staff to honor a fallen firefighter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Flags will be flown at half-staff in Washington County and at firehouses state-wide on Wednesday. Governor Mike Parson’s order is to honor Belgrade Firefighter James Dale Jenkins. He died from a heart attack after responding to a structure fire Friday in Potosi.

Jenkins joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department in 1970.

“He served courageously in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and after returning home in 1970, he joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighter Jenkins made both Missouri and the nation safer through his more than 50 years of service,” writes Gov. Parson.

The flags will also be at half-staff on the day Firefighter Jenkins is laid to rest. His funeral will be held on December 8.