ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A public visitation for Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was Saturday at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport Aug. 26 giving their lives for the evacuation of fellow Americans and Afghan allies.

The 2019 Ft. Zumwalt South graduate was just shy of his 21st birthday.