ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The United Way and partners are providing free tax preparation for local residents. It’s for St. Louis-area families with a household income of $57,000 less in 2021.

The program will continue to operate flexibly to meet COVID-19 guidelines and keep volunteers and participants safe. While a limited number of sites offer walk-ins, most require advance appointments.

Set up a meeting here: www.HelpingPeople.org.