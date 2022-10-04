ST. LOUIS – Many high schools and school districts around the St. Louis area are being recognized not only as Missouri’s best, but also as some of the top institutions in the nation.

Niche.com recently released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. A research team analyzed data from tens of thousands of public schools, private schools, and school districts nationwide to create the rankings.

Schools and districts were graded on a range of factors such as academics, teachers and resources.

The St. Louis area dominated the Top 10 lists for best public schools, private schools and school districts in Missouri. Among the state’s Top 10 for all three categories, the St. Louis area holds 23 of 30 possible Top 10 distinctions in education.

Top Public Schools

Ladue Horton Watkins High School Clayton High School Lafayette High School Parkway West High School Marquette Senior High School Parkway Central High School Kirkwood Senior High School Rock Bridge High School (Columbia) Metro High School Rockwood Summit High School

Top Private Schools

John Burroughs School Thomas Jefferson School Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School The Pembroke Hill School (Kansas City) The Barstow School (Kansas City) Saint Louis Priory School St. Louis University High School Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School (Joplin) Whitfield School Columbia Independent School (Columbia)

Top School Districts

School District of Clayton Ladue School District Kirkwood School District Rockwood School District Brentwood School District Parkway School District Blue Springs School District (Kansas City) Frances Howell School District Lee’s Summit School District (Kansas City) Pattonville School District

In the nationwide rankings…

John Burroughs School was the highest-ranked in the St. Louis area (No. 33 among private schools, No. 39 overall)

Ladue Horton Watkins High School was the highest-ranked public school in the St. Louis area (No. 79 among public schools)

School District of Clayton and Ladue School District ranked among the Top 20 school districts (No. 13 and 15 among US school districts).