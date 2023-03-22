ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several St. Louis suburbs have earned praise from Niche.com as the “best places to live in Missouri.” In fact, each of the state’s Top 10 in Niche’s new list are St. Louis municipalities.

Niche is a ranking and review site that analyzes public data, reviews and surveys to help families find the best places to live. To form their 2023 rankings in Missouri, research teams collected data from Census, FBI and other government sources. Niche unveiled the new rankings on Monday.

The following St. Louis suburbs round out Top 10:

10. Webster Groves

9. Olivette

8. Rock Hill

7. Ballwin

6. Glendale

5. Ladue

4. Brentwood

3. Richmond Heights

2. Chesterfield

1. Clayton

In Niche’s new rankings, dubbed as the “2023 Best Places to Live in Missouri,” the first 23 cities recognized are all St. Louis suburbs. The first non-St. Louis suburb ranked on the list is Parkville in the Kansas City area at 24.

Clayton, Missouri, a suburb just a short drive away from the city, was praised by Niche.com as the best place to live in Missouri. The Clayton community, with a population of 16,000-plus, scored an ‘A+’ grade for public schools, health and fitness, commuting and family upbringing. It was also given an ‘A’ grade for jobs, and an ‘A-‘ grade for diversity and outdoor activities.

Crime and safety was also a large consideration in the rankings. Seven of the Top 10 St. Louis suburbs recognized scored a ‘B-‘ grade or better in that consideration.

Niche ranked cities not only in Missouri, but all other U.S. states. In Illinois, a small north Chicago suburb called Bannockburn was named the best place to live. Overall, Niche praised Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania as the best place to live in the country.