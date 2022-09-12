ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Monday to help pack meal bags to benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

The effort is happening Monday, September 12 at the Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus in Midtown and is part of a National Day of Service sponsored by the 911day.org group. 11 cities across the country are taking part in the effort to benefit various food banks including St. Louis.

There are 700 volunteers from various companies taking part in the St. Louis effort. We’re told that 200,000 packages of cinnamon apple oatmeal are being put together by the volunteers at Chaifetz. The effort got underway at 9:00 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 2:00 p.m.

Nationwide, between Sunday and Monday, 11,000 volunteers will pack 2.6 million meals for various local food banks.

The CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank, Meredith Knopp, said this effort will be a huge help to the many clients they serve who are struggling to put food on the table in the current economic and inflationary climate.