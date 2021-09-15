Map: Funeral procession for Jared Schmitz to close 30-miles of interstate Thursday

ST. LOUIS– A funeral procession planned this Thursday for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will close a 30-mile stretch of interstate tomorrow.

It will start at Baue Funeral Home and travel to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

The MHP says the route will be closed to travel during the escort. They are asking people to please plan ahead. The escort is expected to begin around 2:00 pm.

The procession route is as follows:

From Baue Funeral Home: Eastbound I-70

Southbound I-270

Eastbound I-255 exit at Telegraph Road

North on Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road