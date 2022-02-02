Map: Missouri road conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many Missouri roads are a mess right now and they are expected to get worse. The second wave of winter weather is expected to sweep through the state Wednesday evening.

The snowy roads closed I-70 at Columbia earlier today after semi-trucks could not get up the hills because of the slick conditions. The Missouri Department of Transportation in the St. Louis area said that they may not be able to fully staff this storm because of worker shortages.

Areas that haven’t seen any snow will get it tonight. Blizzard-like conditions, heavy snow, and poor visibility will make travel tomorrow morning very challenging—if not impossible—in some areas.

So, how should you get around? The National Weather Service in St. Louis is asking people to stay off the roads. How are the conditions in your town? You can see video from the MoDOT’s traffic cameras here.

Missouri Road Condition Map:

Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency for Missouri before the winter storm’s first wave hit. The executive order allows state agencies such as the Missouri National Guard to help local areas with emergency preparation and response, according to a press release from the governor’s office.