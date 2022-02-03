Map: St. Louis area traffic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – — For a second straight day, residents from mid-Missouri east to St. Louis dealt with snow, freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The snow stopped in Kansas and western Missouri, leaving freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills behind.

The National Weather Service said 10 inches of snow was reported around Columbia and in eastern Missouri near St. Louis by mid-afternoon Thursday. The snow began tapering off, but 2 to 4 more inches were possible south and east of St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 2,038 service calls since midnight Wednesday, including 1,140 stranded drivers and 460 crashes. The patrol did not report any fatal crashes in that time period.

Digging out from the mounds of snow covering St. Louis area roads will take some time. MoDOT says that a worker shortage and bitter cold temperatures may make their jobs more difficult. Check this map to see routes free of closures and slowdowns.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

St. Louis area traffic map