ALTON, Ill. – One local recreation area will be closed this weekend.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the ‘Maple Island Access’ recreation area in West Alton. That’s because they’re re-painting the Missouri side of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, and they don’t want the paint to damage vehicles at the recreation area.

The work started on Thursday and should be finished by Sunday. The access area will reopen on Monday.