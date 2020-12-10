Maplewood Boost Mobile clerk shoots attempted armed robbery suspect

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A man is in the hospital after allegedly trying to rob a Maplewood cellphone store.

The crime scene tape is gone but the investigation is still active.

According to Lt. Matt Nighbor, a spokesman for the Maplewood Police Department, a 21-year-old man walked into the Boost Mobile store in the 7200 block of Manchester Road around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and pulled out a gun.

A clerk in the store also pulled out a gun and opened fire at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Nighbor said the clerk is cooperating with the investigation and it’s too early to know if the clerk was defending themselves or not.

Nighbor said it’s not clear if the suspect was trying to take money or phones/electronics.

According to police, this area doesn’t see many shootings, especially of this nature, — but says this Boost Mobile store has been robbed in the past and so have other cellphone stores in the area.

As of Wednesday evening, investigators aren’t sure if the suspect in the hospital is connected to those prior robberies.