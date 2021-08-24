Maplewood chef coasts into top 7 on Hell’s Kitchen

ST. LOUIS– Local chef Trent Garvey survives another week on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. He and the blue team didn’t have to put anyone up for elimination last night but both teams had challenges during dinner service.

It was steak night in Hell’s Kitchen, but the chicken and salmon dishes all presented challenges with entrees coming out over or undercooked.

Chef Garvey, executive chef at The Blue Duck in Maplewood, was on the garnish station last night and was able to steer clear of the difficulties facing the teams.

Ultimately, Sam Garman was sent home after struggling with the chicken dish for the red team.

Earlier in the night, Chef Garvey squared off with Garman during this week’s challenge. They both chose to cook the NY strip steak. Each pair of chefs took part in the dating theme challenge and had to ‘swipe right’ to keep the items they wanted to incorporate into their dishes.

Each contestant was also blindfolded and had to pick a secret ingredient for their dish. Chef Garvey chose black garlic. Garman chose hog jowl, an ingredient he admitted he had never used in a dish.

Chef Garvey whipped up a hand-seared rib eye with a tomatillo and corn salsa verde. The guest judge said the high acidity in the dish and the char on the steak was nice. However, the judge said the cooking on the steak was a little odd.

Chef Gordon Ramsay suggested Garvey should have tried cooking the steak less and letting it rest a little longer.

Garman’s dish was a miss as well. The guest judge didn’t award a point to either of the steak dishes.

Now that Garman got eliminated there are seven players left on the show. Next week, two people will go home and the top 5 chefs will move forward.

You can follow Chef Trent Garvey on Instagram here.