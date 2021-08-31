Maplewood chef earns first ‘black jacket’ on Hell’s Kitchen; one of 5 finalists

ST. LOUIS– Maplewood Chef Trent Garvey has earned himself a coveted black jacket this season on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. The black jacket means you’ve reached a milestone on the show when you are no longer competing on teams and each chef is now fighting against each other to survive.

There were five black jackets handed out last night and Chef Garvey earned the first one. At the end of the show, two chefs went home.

The dish that earned Chef Garvey the black jacket was a pan-roasted rack of lamb rubbed with a kalamata olive tapenade. All seven contestants had to play slot machines to win their ingredients for the first challenge.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and the guest judge gave Chef Garvey great reviews. They found something to critique about all the other 7 dishes.

After earning the first black jacket, Garvey got to relax in the Black Jacket Lounge to find out which four other chefs would be joining him.

Brynn Gibson was the next chef to walk through the door and join Chef Garvey.

The remaining five contestants then had to do another challenge to compete for the next two black jackets.

Kiya Willhelm earned a spot after impressing Chef Ramsay by perfectly cooking tuna despite never doing it before. Megan Gill also earned a black jacket in the second round.

Then it came down to the remaining three contestants. They were able to pick from a huge bounty of meats and vegetables to make a dish that best represented their roots and passion for cooking.

At the end of the day, Steve’s shrimp and grits did the trick. He told Chef Ramsay they were a dish his nana would make and she was the one that always inspired him to cook.

The contestants that earned the black jackets also received a trip for their families to the Sunseeker Resort in Florida. The guest judge is the vice-president of food and beverage at the resort.

Chef Garvey hadn’t left the Midwest before being part of the show. He recently traveled to Los Angeles to help one of the other Hell’s Kitchen contestants. He said it was the first time he saw a beach but only from an airplane.