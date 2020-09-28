Maplewood mother who lost 11 family members to COVID gives back to community

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A Maplewood mother is on a mission after she lost 11 of her family members who live in Albany, Georgia all due to COVID- 19.

She is now showing kindness to those who need it most.

Shana Jones sets up dozens of tables outside of her home six days a week, with hundreds of free items. She says all residents have to do is drive by, Grab-and-Go.

FOX 2 first met Shana Jones back in April. Although Jones remains heartbroken from the losses, she wants the tragedy to be a stepping stone and has decided to give back to her community.

“The final count is 11 family members and friends who have passed away back home,” Jones said.

The Maplewood mother sets up tables outside her home in the 7600 block of Folk Avenue. She fills them with items for anyone who is in need, free of charge.

Some items on the tables are canned goods, meat, vegetables, toiletries, bagged lunches, cleaning supplies and pet food.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Jones has given away food to more than 300 families a week.

While some items are donated, many of the items Jones has purchased herself. She has used hundreds of dollars of her own money.

Jones says she does it all with love from the bottom of her heart.

Click here to give a donation to the effort.