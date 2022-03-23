ST. LOUIS – Peter C. Marsac officially became Maplewood’s new fire chief on Wednesday.

He was the interim fire chief since Terry Merrell retired in July 2021. Marsac will oversee the department’s $3.3 million budget and its 20 employees.

Before Marsac was hired by Maplewood in 2000 as a firefighter/paramedic, he spent 13 years with Abbott EMS as an EMS paramedic and shift supervisor. Most recently Marsac was Maplewood’s assistant chief.

Marsac was chosen through Maplewood City Manager Michael Reese’s interview process. There were four finalists for the fire chief position and Reese formed a community panel to participate in the interview process. The panel included Maplewood resident Nicole Rainey, Brentwood City Manager Bola Akande, Richmond Heights City Manager Amy Hamilton, and Maplewood Finance Director Lexie Miller.

“Chief Marsac is committed to innovation and change with a focus on community engagement, effective training programs, fiscally responsible equipment replacement policies and collaboration with fire departments in the region. He is the right leader for the future of the Maplewood Fire Department,” Reese said.

Marsac received a Bachelor’s degree from Southern University of Illinois Carbondale in Public Safety Management and an Associate Degree in Fire Science from St. Louis Community College – Forest Park. He also holds state certifications as a Fire Investigator, Fire Instructor, Paramedic, Incident Safety Officer, FF I, FF II, and Haz-mat Technician.