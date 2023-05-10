ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Maplewood police officer is on the wrong side of the law Wednesday morning as he’s charged in a child pornography case.

Maplewood Police Chief Matt Niber is identifying the officer who has been charged as Cory Younger. A St. Louis County Justice Center official confirmed that Younger is behind bars at the facility in Clayton on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Chief Niber explained that officer Younger is charged with possession of child pornography. We understand the charge is a class b felony and that Younger is facing one count of possessing child porn. We’re told the charge was filed Tuesday.

In his release, chief Niber shared that Younger has been suspended without pay effectively immediately, pending further administrative action. St. Louis County Police are conducting the investigation in this case. The chief told FOX 2 that his agency is cooperating with county police and the prosecuting attorney’s office.

At this point, no court dates have been set for Younger. It’s also understood that Younger has been the treasurer of the Maplewood Police Officer’s Association.

Part of chief Niber’s release reads, “the Maplewood Police Department holds our officers to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and believes that all members of the department must abide by the law enforcement code of ethics in both our professional and personal lives. We take these allegations very seriously.”

We are reaching out to both Maplewood Police and St. Louis County Police to try and find out more details on the case. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.