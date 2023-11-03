ST. LOUIS – A new diner-style eatery named Burger Champ has recently opened its doors in Maplewood. This restaurant offers a menu featuring smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, and classic sides like onion rings, fries, and milkshakes. Burger Champ is open from Tuesday to Thursday, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., while on Fridays and Saturdays, they extend their hours from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Situated at the corner of Manchester Rd. and Sutton Blvd., Burger Champ is the sister establishment of Pizza Champ, also located in the Maplewood area. Owner Chris Kelling said that Burger Champ is one of his most personal projects to date.

The space has high ceilings with exposed wooden beams and features a striking coral pink wall, a signature brand color, set against the other navy-colored walls. The bar at Burger Champ serves a dual purpose as both a waiting area and a milkshake bar, featuring shelves adorned with colorful and decorative toppings.

The menu at Burger Champ offers a “Build Your Own Burger” option and features five signature burgers:

“The Champ” – A perfected classic. “BBQ Bacon Cheddar” – With cheddar, bacon, Salt & Smoke BBQ sauce, and an onion ring. “Jalapeño White Cheddar” – Featuring jalapeño relish, white cheddar spread, and aioli. “Fancy Boy” – Made with aged cheddar, pickled red onion, and aioli. “Mushroom Swiss” – Comprising mushroom conserva, Swiss cheese, and Dijonnaise.

Additional menu items include two delectable chicken sandwiches, “Chicken Champ” and “Chicken Bacon Ranch,” offering the choice of griddled or fried preparation. For hot dog enthusiasts, “The Hot Dog” is served “Chicago-ish” style, and “Chicken Tenders” are also on offer. Health-conscious diners will appreciate the option of “Veggies & Hummus” and a selection of three salads: “Garden,” “Caesar,” and “Grain.”