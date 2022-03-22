ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mark Tuesday, March 29 on the calendar for a night to dine out and support the family of a fallen St. Louis County police detective.

Several restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a Dine Out for Officer Valentine.

Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Dec. 1, 2021.

A portion of the restaurant proceeds will go toward supporting the family of Officer Valentine. Valentine left behind four children.

Participating restaurants:

  • Amigos Cantina in Kirkwood
  • Café Telegraph
  • Dairy Queen in Twin Oaks
  • Espino’s Mexican Bar & Grill
  • Syberg’s (all locations)
  • Twisted Tavern
  • Helen Fitzgerald’s
  • The Sushi Station
  • Blarney Stone Pub & Grill
  • Cheeburger Cheeburger
  • The Pasta House Co. (various locations)
  • Twisted Tree
  • Camila’s Mexican (Eureka)