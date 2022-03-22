ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mark Tuesday, March 29 on the calendar for a night to dine out and support the family of a fallen St. Louis County police detective.
Several restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a Dine Out for Officer Valentine.
Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Dec. 1, 2021.
A portion of the restaurant proceeds will go toward supporting the family of Officer Valentine. Valentine left behind four children.
Participating restaurants:
- Amigos Cantina in Kirkwood
- Café Telegraph
- Dairy Queen in Twin Oaks
- Espino’s Mexican Bar & Grill
- Syberg’s (all locations)
- Twisted Tavern
- Helen Fitzgerald’s
- The Sushi Station
- Blarney Stone Pub & Grill
- Cheeburger Cheeburger
- The Pasta House Co. (various locations)
- Twisted Tree
- Camila’s Mexican (Eureka)