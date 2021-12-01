March against gun violence today remembers 19-year-old nursing student

ST. LOUIS – A march against gun violence in the St. Louis area is planned for Wednesday morning to remember 19-year-old Isis Mahr.

She was a 2020 Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

She was shot and killed on Church Road in October after coming home from work at an elderly care facility.

The march starts at 9 a.m. at the Wohl Community Center in north St. Louis. The march will end at Cardinal Ritter.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with her death. Police said 18-year-old Corey Hardy and 17-year-old Jalin Jefferson were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.