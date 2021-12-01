March against gun violence today remembers 19-year-old nursing student

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A march against gun violence in the St. Louis area is planned for Wednesday morning to remember 19-year-old Isis Mahr.

She was a 2020 Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

She was shot and killed on Church Road in October after coming home from work at an elderly care facility.

The march starts at 9 a.m. at the Wohl Community Center in north St. Louis. The march will end at Cardinal Ritter.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with her death. Police said 18-year-old Corey Hardy and 17-year-old Jalin Jefferson were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News