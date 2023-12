ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More protests were held in our area today regarding the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The Jewish Federation of Saint Louis marched today in University City to demand the release of the hostages held in Gaza.

The march began at the intersection of Kingsland Avenue, and Delmar Boulevard. Today’s speakers were from Washington University. A rabbi offered prayers.

This comes after the United States this past week rejected a UN resolution calling for a cease-fire.